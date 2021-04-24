Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys Shares of 1,214 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $189.38 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $191.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day moving average of $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.32.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

