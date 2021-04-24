Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Saul Centers by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Saul Centers by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFS shares. B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

BFS opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $970.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

