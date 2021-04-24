SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €130.20 ($153.18).

Shares of SAP opened at €119.42 ($140.49) on Thursday. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

