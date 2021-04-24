Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 63.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 71,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.