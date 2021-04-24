Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Cut to Hold at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $20,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

