Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.61

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.614 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAXPY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

