Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.81. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,314,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.