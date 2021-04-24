salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 2,036 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $477,279.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $233.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $151.30 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.