salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 2,036 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $477,279.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $233.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $151.30 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.
