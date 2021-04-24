Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ SLRX opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

