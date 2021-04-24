Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of SAFE stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 95,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

