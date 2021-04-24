S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 1,934 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $273.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.35 and a 200-day moving average of $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

