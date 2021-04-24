S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $202.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

