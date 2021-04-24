S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Makes New $9.18 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.94% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.