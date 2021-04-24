S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,543.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 856,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,893,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,725 in the last three months.

A stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.42 and a 52 week high of $137.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

