S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $157.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.