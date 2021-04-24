S.A. Mason LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWZ. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 66,904 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $28.02 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

