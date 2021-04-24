Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE:RHP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 736,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,812. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 450,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,920,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

