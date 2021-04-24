Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $70.00 at Berenberg Bank

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.13.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

