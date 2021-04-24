Royal Bank of Canada Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $108.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.70.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. CSX has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $103.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.