Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €277.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €249.93 ($294.04).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €229.50 ($270.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €223.86 and its 200 day moving average is €168.85.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

