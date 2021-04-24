Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target Raised to C$2.90

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.90 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROXG. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.40 target price on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of TSE:ROXG opened at C$1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$719.59 million and a PE ratio of 30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. Roxgold has a 12-month low of C$1.09 and a 12-month high of C$2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.63.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

