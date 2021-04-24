Router Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $436,216.00 (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and approximately $436,216.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.08 or 0.00008284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00060290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00270055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004120 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00023458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,261.84 or 0.99915158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.00621249 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.51 or 0.01019223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,934,014 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

