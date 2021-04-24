Roth Capital Boosts IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $38.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Roth Capital from $31.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $655.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.