Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research note published on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Shares of ROST opened at $128.82 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $130.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 153.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

