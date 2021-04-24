Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $238.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.14.

NYSE:GPN opened at $216.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 129.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $147.28 and a twelve month high of $220.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

