Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

NYSE ROP opened at $434.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $405.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.32. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $304.55 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 540.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,770,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,938,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

