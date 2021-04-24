Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 441 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

