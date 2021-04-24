Robert W. Baird Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $270.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $249.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.08. The stock has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $259.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

