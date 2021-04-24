Robert W. Baird Increases Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target to $9.00

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

BBCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.96.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

BBCP stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $431.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.