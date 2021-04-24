RM (LON:RM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $223.06

RM plc (LON:RM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.06 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 229.57 ($3.00). RM shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 8,735 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.72 million and a P/E ratio of 22.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. RM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In related news, insider Neil Martin sold 24,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £52,627.70 ($68,758.43).

RM Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

