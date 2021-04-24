Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 125,249 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,249 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $43,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Inovalon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inovalon by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in Inovalon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,492 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

INOV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.13. 384,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 728.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

