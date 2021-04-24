Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises 3.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $263,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,789,000 after purchasing an additional 386,831 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after acquiring an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $83,537,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,852,000 after acquiring an additional 334,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,180,000 after acquiring an additional 322,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,798.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.