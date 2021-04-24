Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the quarter. HEICO makes up 1.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.92% of HEICO worth $156,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEICO stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.20. 173,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,703. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $141.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEI. Truist raised their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

