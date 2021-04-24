Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $75.60 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,720 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $75,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.69. 193,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,911. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,570.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

