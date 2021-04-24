Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $143.51 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,266 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Services Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 6.85% of Healthcare Services Group worth $143,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,617. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

