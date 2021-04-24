Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,799,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,377 shares during the quarter. National Instruments comprises approximately 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $120,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. 421,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,153. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

