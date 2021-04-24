Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,264 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 3.06% of PRA Group worth $51,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,238,000 after buying an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PRA Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 236,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,277. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.