Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,100 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group to GBX 7,780 ($101.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,629.29 ($73.55).

RIO stock opened at GBX 6,119 ($79.95) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,683.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,467.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. This represents a yield of 4.63%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

