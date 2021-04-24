Richard Douglas Gledhill Sells 800,000 Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Stock

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) insider Richard Douglas Gledhill sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £552,000 ($721,191.53).

LON SCE opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Surface Transforms Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.44 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.50 million and a PE ratio of -47.00.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

