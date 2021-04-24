Richard Douglas Gledhill Sells 800,000 Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Stock

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) insider Richard Douglas Gledhill sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £552,000 ($721,191.53).
LON SCE opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Surface Transforms Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.44 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.50 million and a PE ratio of -47.00.
Surface Transforms Company Profile
