RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $193.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.77 and a 200 day moving average of $169.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $195.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

