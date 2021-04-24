RFG Advisory LLC Sells 311 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Fort Henry Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,882,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,476 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $55.11 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

