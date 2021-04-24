RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,316,000 after acquiring an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 171,375 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $71.38 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.