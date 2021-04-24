RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 235,708 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,149,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 210,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,892,000.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $47.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

