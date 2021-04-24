RFG Advisory LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $62.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

