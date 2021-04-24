RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 967,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 358,714 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 263,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.