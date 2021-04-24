RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 48 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 263.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $233.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $151.30 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $143,230.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,577,392.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

