Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

