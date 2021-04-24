Rexel’s (RXEEY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RXEEY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Rexel to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rexel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $21.01 on Friday. Rexel has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.5465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.66%.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

