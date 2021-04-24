Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. SAIL Units’ Quiet Period Will End on April 27th (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. SAIL Units’ (NASDAQ:REVHU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 27th. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. SAIL Units had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ REVHU opened at $10.40 on Friday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. SAIL Units has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

