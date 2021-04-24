Reviewing 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Avalara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -24.61% -11.38% -7.07% Avalara -10.89% -6.97% -4.52%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 3D Systems and Avalara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 1 9 0 0 1.90 Avalara 0 1 12 0 2.92

3D Systems presently has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential downside of 1.38%. Avalara has a consensus target price of $189.47, indicating a potential upside of 29.15%. Given Avalara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avalara is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of 3D Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Avalara shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 3D Systems and Avalara’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $629.09 million 4.40 -$69.88 million ($0.39) -56.87 Avalara $382.42 million 32.91 -$50.21 million ($0.59) -248.64

Avalara has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3D Systems. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3D Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

3D Systems has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalara has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avalara beats 3D Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications under the Simbionix brand, and digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing. The company was founded by Rory Rawlings, Scott McFarlane, and Jared R. Vogt in August 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

